Anderson suffers second-degree burns in Talladega crash

The 31-year-old journeyman was running fourth in the Truck Series race on Saturday when his truck spun across the track and flames began shooting from underneath the Chevrolet. The truck continued to spin and slide toward an interior wall and Anderson appeared to be halfway out of the window when it came to a rest aligned with the wall.

Anderson scrambled to the top of the wall and away from the flames. He was initially seen in the infield care center and then airlifted to a Birmingham hospital.