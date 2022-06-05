ajc logo
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

By SYLVIA HUI and DANICA KIRKA, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne

LONDON (AP) — In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around. Prior to Sunday, the queen had only appeared in public twice during the four-day holiday weekend celebrations. Officials said she experienced “discomfort” during those events on Thursday.

Thousands massed outside Buckingham Palace for the climax of a boisterous, colorful pageant cheered as the monarch appeared on the balcony with her son and heir, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and her eldest grandson Prince William and his family.

The queen, dressed in bright green, waved and smiled after the crowds belted out “God Save The Queen.” Her appearance, which only lasted a few minutes, was followed by a crowd-pleasing performance of ABBA's “Dancing Queen.”

It was an uplifting finale to a massive street pageant celebrating the queen's life and highlighting Britain's diversity. Thousands of people turned out on the streets of London, many speaking with excitement and pride about their queen and country.

Sunday's pageant began with a spectacular military parade featuring 200 horses marching down the Mall to Buckingham Palace. They flanked the gold state coach, a gilded carriage that transported the queen to her coronation 69 years ago. A virtual version of her, drawn from archival video from her 1953 coronation, was shown at the coach’s windows.

After the pomp and pageantry came a melange of acts celebrating the diversity of modern Britain and the Commonwealth, from hip hop and Bollywood dancers to drag queens and Mardi Gras style floats. Some 6,000 performers paraded along a three-kilometer (nearly two-mile) route lined with a sea of Union flags, telling the story of the queen's life with dance, vintage cars, vibrant costumes, carnival music and giant puppets.

Some of Britain's best-loved cultural exports were here, from the Daleks in “Doctor Who" to James Bond's sleek Aston Martins. Celebrities including singer Cliff Richard danced and sang from open-top double decker buses designed to represent the sights and sounds of each decade, beginning with the 1950s.

“It’s a massive honor to be part of this, we’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we? Best country in the world," said Warren Jobson, a biker who took part in the parade.

Organizers expected the pageant was watched by 1 billion people around the world.

The keenest royal fans braved the wet, chilly weather and camped out on the Mall overnight to secure the best view of the pageant. Some came to see the celebrities who performed — like Ed Sheeran, who sang his song “Perfect” while a huge video screen showed pictures of the queen and her family — while others just wanted to be part of a historical moment.

“It’s part of history, it’s never going to happen again. It’s something special, so if you are going to do it you’ve got to go big or go home," said Shaun Wallen, 50.

The queen did not join her family in the royal box watching the pageant. Nor did Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who made their first family trip to the U.K. since they stepped away from royal duties and moved to the U.S. in 2020. The couple came to the U.K. for the big holiday weekend, but largely stayed out of the limelight during the Platinum Jubilee events.

Thousands of people ran out into the Mall after the parade ended in a bid to see the queen, filling the enormous expanse within minutes.

The monarch delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened a concert Saturday staged in front of Buckingham Palace. In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer-animated Paddington Bear — and revealed that, just like the furry character, she was partial to marmalade sandwiches and liked to keep them in her handbag.

Diana Ross and the rock band Queen headlined the star-studded tribute concert Saturday night, which also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

Prince Charles, the queen's eldest son and heir to the throne, highlighted his mother's role as a symbol of unity and stability through the decades.

Addressing the queen as “Your Majesty, mummy,” Charles said: “You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us for these 70 years.”

On Sunday, Charles and his wife, Camilla, mingled with crowds at The Oval cricket ground in London for a “Big Jubilee Lunch."

Millions across the country likewise set out long tables, balloons and picnic fare for similar patriotic street parties and barbeques.

___

Jo Kearney, Srdjan Nedeljkovic and Maria Grazia Murru contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on Britain's royal family at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii.

Soldiers parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Soldiers parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

The image of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in a golden carriage during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

The image of Queen Elizabeth II is seen in a golden carriage during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Members of the Household Cavalry march ahead, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the Household Cavalry march ahead, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Soldiers parade, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)

Soldiers parade, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)

Members of the local community participate in the Big Jubilee Lunch at 'The Long Table' on The Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Members of the local community participate in the Big Jubilee Lunch at 'The Long Table' on The Long Walk outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, right and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrive for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Britain's Prince Charles, right and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrive for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

The crowd watch a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

The crowd watch a film of Queen Elizabeth II having tea with Paddington Bear on a big screen at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)

A young girl looks up at a Punch and Judy show during a public street party in Elizabeth Street in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Street parties are set to be held across the country in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. have celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

A young girl looks up at a Punch and Judy show during a public street party in Elizabeth Street in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Street parties are set to be held across the country in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. have celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool)

Prince George, right, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Prince George, right, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Drones make shapes above the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Drones make shapes above the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP)

Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince William, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Prince William, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrives for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as Patron of the Big Lunch, arrives for the Big Jubilee Lunch with tables set up on the pitch at The Oval cricket ground, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP)

Lilly the Corgi dog enjoys the Royal Pooch Party, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at the Moxy Manchester City hotel in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 5 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Lilly the Corgi dog enjoys the Royal Pooch Party, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at the Moxy Manchester City hotel in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 5 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Betty the Parson Russell Terrier enjoys the Royal Pooch Party, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at the Moxy Manchester City hotel in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 5 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Betty the Parson Russell Terrier enjoys the Royal Pooch Party, celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, at the Moxy Manchester City hotel in Manchester, England, Sunday, June 5 2022. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and his wife Carrie Symonds attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and his wife Carrie Symonds attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Two women attend a public street party in Castle Lane in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Street parties are set to be held across the country in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. have celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Two women attend a public street party in Castle Lane in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Street parties are set to be held across the country in what is being called The Big Jubilee Lunch. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. have celebrated Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Prince Louis attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday, June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Isla Phillips, left, and Savannah Phillips during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

Isla Phillips, left, and Savannah Phillips during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)

People gather on the Mall in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022 to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne.(AP Photo/David Cliff)

People gather on the Mall in central London, Sunday June 5, 2022 to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from the Queen Elizabeth II's seven decades on the throne.(AP Photo/David Cliff)

Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince George, Prince Louis and Prince William watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Savannah Phillips, centre, watches as Mia Tindall, foreground centre, Princess Charlotte, left and Prince George speak, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Savannah Phillips, centre, watches as Mia Tindall, foreground centre, Princess Charlotte, left and Prince George speak, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Louis sits on Prince Charles' lap, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at left and Princess Anne at right, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Louis sits on Prince Charles' lap, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at left and Princess Anne at right, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Louis sits on Prince Charles' lap, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at left and Princess Anne at right, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Prince Louis sits on Prince Charles' lap, with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall at left and Princess Anne at right, during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London, Sunday June 5, 2022, on the last of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The pageant will be a carnival procession up The Mall featuring giant puppets and celebrities that will depict key moments from Queen Elizabeth II’s seven decades on the throne. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

