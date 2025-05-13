Ancelotti focused on finishing 'spectacular adventure' with Madrid before taking over Brazil job

Former Madrid player Xabi Alonso is widely expected to take over the coaching job after confirming he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spanish club has yet to announce Ancelotti's successor.

“I like Alonso a lot,” Ancelotti said when asked about the former midfielder. “I don’t have any advice for him because he already has all the tools needed to become a great coach in the future.”

Ancelotti, wearing Madrid's apparel as usual, looked relaxed as he led the team's practice session at the club's training center. He then spoke to the media for the first time since Brazil's announcement.

Madrid hadn’t released any reaction or statement about its coach since Brazil's announcement, and there were no farewell or congratulatory messages for Ancelotti either.

“The club will make its announcement when it wants to make its announcement,” Ancelotti said. “I don't see any problem.”

Madrid lost its fourth straight match to Barcelona on Sunday, a 4-3 defeat after holding a two-goal lead, to see its title chances in the league virtually vanish. Madrid dropped seven points behind the Catalan club with three matches remaining. A loss or a draw against Mallorca on Wednesday would hand Barcelona the title. Barcelona visits city rival Espanyol on Thursday.

Madrid’s last two league matches will be at Sevilla on Sunday and against Real Sociedad on May 25.

The 65-year-old Ancelotti is leaving after four mostly successful years in his second stint with Madrid, which won both the Champions League and the Spanish league last season.

Ancelotti also coached the club from 2013-2015. In total, he was in charge of Madrid in 350 matches and helped it win three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two Spanish leagues, two Copa del Reys, three UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

For the match against Mallorca, the coach will be without several regular starters because of injuries. Rodrygo left the training session before it was over, having missed Sunday’s match in Barcelona because of an illness.

Kylian Mbappé, fighting for the league’s scoring title in his first season with the Spanish powerhouse, is expected to play. He scored a hat trick on Sunday to reach 27 goals, two more than Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski.

Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but has mostly struggled since then. Many Madrid fans blamed Ancelotti for its relatively poor season, saying he lost control over the squad and wasn’t able to get the team ready for the clasicos against Barcelona.

