Analysts shocked as Mexico's central bank clocks rise in inflation and cuts interest rates

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Analysts expressed shock Thursday at a decision by Mexico’s central bank to cut interest rates on the same day that official figures showed a sharp rise in domestic inflation. Almost without exception, central banks raise interest rates to make money more expensive, in order to discourage price increases.

But in a decision Thursday, the Bank of Mexico cut interest rates by 0.25% to 10.75%, even though inflation rose by over one percent to 5.57% in July. For most of this year, inflation has been moving further away from the central bank’s objective of 3%.

The bank justified the move, saying there was a risk of lower growth in economic activity, and arguing that prices hikes occurred in more volatile sectors like energy and food.