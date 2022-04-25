Analysis: Loss is victory for far-right in France's election

For headscarf-wearing voter Yasmina Aksas, Le Pen's defeat wasn't a celebration moment — not with such strong backing for her and ideas that “used to be limited to militant far-right groups” becoming increasingly acceptable in polite company.

“It’s still 40% of people voting for Le Pen," the 19-year-old law student said. "It’s not a victory.”

Internationally, Le Pen wanted to start diluting France’s relationships with the European Union, NATO and neighbor Germany — moves that would have been seismic for the architecture of peace in Europe, in the midst of Russia's war in Ukraine.

In short, France escaped a political, social and economic electroshock by not voting in Le Pen.

Or perhaps just delayed one, should she choose to stand again in 2027. That's a long way off. Much could change. But Le Pen isn't done yet.

“In this defeat, I can’t help but feel a form of hope," she said. “I will never abandon the French."

Surpassing 40% of the vote elevates Le Pen into illustrious, mainstream company. Since Gen. Charles de Gaulle beat François Mitterrand by 55% to 45% in 1965, all defeated finalists lost 40-something to 50-something.

With two exceptions, both named Le Pen.

Jean-Marie was trounced 82% to 18% by Jacques Chirac in 2002 and Marine lost 66% to 34% to Macron in 2017.

Voters used to regard it as their civic duty to keep the Le Pens’ score low, seeing a ballot against them as a blow against racism and xenophobia. Fewer think that way now.

By championing cost-of-living issues, befriending the working class, changing her party’s name and distancing herself from her father, Le Pen broadened her appeal and made herself less scary to growing swaths of France's electorate. Immigration isn't the top concern for all her supporters. They're not all wary of the EU, Muslims and foreigners. But Le Pen does speak to many who feel unheard and uncared for by officials in Paris and Brussels.

And so although Macron became the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, he also has failed: Failed to achieve the goal that he set himself at the outset of his presidency.

Five years ago, in his triumphant victory speech, Macron pledged to cut the ground from under Le Pen’s feet by assuaging the voter anger she feeds on.

“I will do everything in the five years to come so there is no more reason to vote for the extremes,” he said.

Yet France’s extremes are now doing better than ever, finding growing, enthusiastic and completely unabashed audiences for “us against them” far-right rhetoric.

In far-right speak, “us” are largely white and Christian people being submerged by migration, impoverished by globalization, terrorized by Islamic fundamentalists and losing their French identity to imported cultures, religions and values.

“Them” are all those they blame: the elites, foreigners, financiers, the EU, Muslims, “the system.” Their list is long.

The market for their politics has become so large that this election saw several strains of extremism to choose from.

Rabble-rousing former TV pundit Eric Zemmour, who has been repeatedly convicted of hate speech, placed fourth out of the 12 candidates in the first round of voting on April 10. He makes racial arguments that white French people risk being replaced by non-European immigrants and their children. He sugarcoated France’s collaboration with its Nazi occupiers in World War II. During his campaign, he filled auditoriums with audiences for his anti-Islam, anti-immigration invective.

For Le Pen, he also had the advantage of making her look vanilla and electable in comparison, which also partly explains why she did so well. Together, the far right won 32% of the first-round vote.

Now Le Pen has taken another step forward against Macron in the runoff.

Not enough to get into power.

But closer than ever.

__

AP journalist John Leicester has reported from France since 2002. Arno Pedram contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the French election at https://apnews.com/hub/french-election-2022

Combined Shape Caption Supporters of far-right leader Marine Le Pen react as they hear the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff in Paris, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Combined Shape Caption Supporters of far-right leader Marine Le Pen react as they hear the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff in Paris, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Combined Shape Caption Far-right leader Marine Le Pen speaks after the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff were announced in Paris, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Combined Shape Caption Far-right leader Marine Le Pen speaks after the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff were announced in Paris, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Combined Shape Caption Far-right leader Marine Le Pen speaks after the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff were announced in Paris, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori Combined Shape Caption Far-right leader Marine Le Pen speaks after the early result projections of the French presidential election runoff were announced in Paris, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Combined Shape Caption A supporter of French President Emmanuel Macron holds a placard reading "Emmanuel Macron With You" and others wave flags as they watch the first election projections being announced in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Combined Shape Caption A supporter of French President Emmanuel Macron holds a placard reading "Emmanuel Macron With You" and others wave flags as they watch the first election projections being announced in Paris, France, Sunday, April 24, 2022. French polling agencies are projecting that centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron will win France's presidential runoff Sunday, beating far right rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race that was clouded by the Ukraine war and saw a surge in support for extremist ideas. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus