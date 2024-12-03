Breaking: Rapper Yak Gotti acquitted of murder charge in YSL case, ending Georgia’s longest trial
Nation & World News

An unknown disease in Congo has left dozens dead, officials say

An unknown disease in southwestern Congo has killed at least 67 people over two weeks
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE – Associated Press
1 hour ago

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An unknown disease has killed at least 67 people over a two-week span in southwestern Congo, local authorities said.

The deaths were recorded between Nov. 10 and Nov. 25 in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province. The symptoms included fever, headache, cough and anemia, the provincial health minister, Apollinaire Yumba, told reporters over the weekend.

The deputy provincial governor, Rémy Saki, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that between 67 and 143 people died.

”A team of epidemiological experts is expected in the region to take samples and identify the problem," he added.

Yumba advised the population to exercise caution and refrain from touching the dead to avoid contamination. He called on national and international partners to send medical supplies to deal with the health crisis.

Congo is already plagued by the mpox epidemic, with more than 47,000 suspected cases and over 1,000 suspected deaths from the disease in the Central African country, according to the World Health Organization.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From yuck to profits: Some Zimbabwe farmers turn to maggots to survive drought and thrive
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Death toll rises to at least 15 after landslides bury 40 homes in eastern Uganda
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Zimbabwe court rules against law that denies abortion to marital rape victims and girls...
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

A message to public health employees: Don’t despair
The Latest
Hunter Biden gun case dismissed after President Joe Biden's sweeping pardon4m ago
Sean Penn accuses Academy Awards of cowardice at Marrakech Film Festival4m ago
Jay-Z's 'The Book of Hov' immersive New York exhibit lives up to its name and becomes a...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says