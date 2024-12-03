An unknown disease in Congo has left dozens dead, officials say

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — An unknown disease has killed at least 67 people over a two-week span in southwestern Congo, local authorities said.

The deaths were recorded between Nov. 10 and Nov. 25 in the Panzi health zone of Kwango province. The symptoms included fever, headache, cough and anemia, the provincial health minister, Apollinaire Yumba, told reporters over the weekend.

The deputy provincial governor, Rémy Saki, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that between 67 and 143 people died.