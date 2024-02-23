An unexploded World War II bomb in the English city of Plymouth will be disposed of at sea

The decision to move the bomb was taken after an assessment by bomb disposal experts concluded that there would be too high a risk of significant damage, including the destruction of a number of houses, if the device were detonated in the yard.

“That's the least impactful option,” police Superintendent Phil Williams said. “There's obviously an element of risk and it's been assessed by the army and deemed this is the lowest risk.”

The hope is that those affected by the cordon should be able to return home by 5 p.m. on Friday.

The main train line into the city will be closed as it travels through the cordon, while ferries will be suspended and buses will be diverted. Schools and nurseries have also closed to allow the operation to take place, while all businesses within the cordon have been told to evacuate.

Plymouth, a major naval city in the United Kingdom, was targeted by Germany during World War II. An estimated 10% of German bombs that were dropped during the war didn't explode, leaving many towns and cities in the U.K. littered with unexploded ordnance.

Credit: AP Credit: AP