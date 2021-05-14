An Oscar winner, more 'Law & Order' for NBC next season

The genre drama “La Brea" is about a massive sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles that pulls hundreds of people into what's described as “a mysterious and dangerous primeval land.” It has the ring of “Lost” about it — and may have the added benefit of appealing to those fond of mocking California.

“Ordinary Joe,” the third new drama, is described as the “life-affirming” story about the course that a single decision can have on one man's life and those around him.

Those awaiting the final season of “This Is Us" will have to be patient, but for what the network called good reason: It will air in midseason so the family drama can complete its six-season run uninterrupted by holiday or other breaks.