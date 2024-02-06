An Italian teen has been stabbed at a high school near Milan in the second school stabbing this week

MILAN (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed by another teen at a high school near Milan on Tuesday, the second school stabbing in as many days in the northern Lombard region after a teacher was knifed by a student.

Authorities were questioning the suspected aggressor, a 17-year-old boy, the news agency LaPresse reported. The motive for the stabbing at a vocational high school south of the city was unclear. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment of a stab wound to the thigh.

Police on Monday arrested a 17-year-old student in the city of Varese, north of Milan, for investigation of attempted murder after stabbing a 57-year-old teacher multiple times in the back as she entered another vocational school. The school said that the student had behavioral issues and was being given special attention “to improve his psychological and attitudinal abilities.”