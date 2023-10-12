Exclusive
Chef G. Garvin to head culinary operations for State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks

An Italian couple is unaccounted for in Southern Israel. The husband needs regular medical care

Eviatar Moshe Kipnis and Lilach Lea Havron are among the estimated 150 people believed held by Hamas in Gaza

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICOLE WINFIELD – Associated Press
1 hour ago

They were last heard from at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. They were sheltering in their safe room after militants began storming the southern Israel community of Be'eri, where at least 100 people were later found dead.

Now they are gone.

Eviatar Moshe Kipnis, 65, and Lilach Lea Havron, 60, are among the estimated 150 people believed held by Hamas in Gaza. The couple were with their health care aide. Their son, Nadav Kipnis, told The Associated Press that in addition to the couple and their aide, eight members of Havron’s family — including three children — are unaccounted for.

The family believes all 11 were taken to Gaza because their bodies weren’t recovered and because some of their cell phones have been traced there. Fears are high especially for the father, who uses a wheelchair, takes medications and needs regular hospital care.

The Kipnis family has Italian citizenship through a paternal grandmother who hailed from Leghorn and moved to Israel, via Tunisia, after the Holocaust.

For now, all the family has to go on are are the messages and videos contained in a “nightmarish” group chat of Be’eri neighbors who described in real time as the militants went door to door, flushing people from their safe rooms, sometimes by setting their houses on fire, Nadav Kipnis said.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani traveled to Egypt on Wednesday to drum up regional Arab support to liberate Italian hostages. Three Italian-Israelis are unaccounted for — the couple and a young man reportedly injured at the music festival massacre.

Nadav Kipnis says he’s grateful for the Foreign Ministry’s attention, saying Italian officials had been in regular contact with him since Saturday. He told AP: “I hope that with the help of the ministry, my family and the rest of the hostages will return home soon."

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Library of Congress (left), Consulate-General of Japan in Atlanta (right)

Georgia leaders leverage 50-year history of Japanese business ties5h ago

Credit: Courtesy of the Atlanta Hawks

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Chef G. Garvin to head culinary operations for State Farm Arena and Atlanta Hawks
45m ago

Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4
8h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brookhaven joins suburban downtown arms race with $78M City Hall
5h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Brookhaven joins suburban downtown arms race with $78M City Hall
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woman arrested after 3 stabbed, including police officer, at Atlanta airport
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump says Netanyahu 'let us down' before the 2020 airstrike that killed a top Iranian...
5m ago
Thai and Filipino workers filling labor gap in Israel get caught up in war between Israel...
9m ago
US inflation eased slightly last month as price increases extend slow descent
11m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens Saturday; N. Georgia may catch glimpse
16m ago
Not out: Preview of Braves Game 4, recap of Game 3 in today’s ePaper
3h ago
Game time changed for Braves-Phillies Game 4 on Thursday
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top