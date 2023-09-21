An Israeli tank was stolen from a military zone. Authorities found it in a junkyard

Israeli authorities are trying to figure out how a tank was stolen from a military training zone in northern Israel

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JULIA FRANKEL – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities are trying to figure out how a heavily armored, but unarmed, tank was stolen from a military training zone after finding it discarded in a junkyard.

The Israeli Merkava 2 tank disappeared from a training zone in northern Israel near the coastal city of Haifa, the Israeli army said Wednesday. The training zone is closed to the public when in use, but is otherwise accessible to passersby.

Police said the 65-ton tank was found abandoned in a scrapyard near a military base. In a video from the scene, the army green tank towers alongside rusty scraps of metal and other industrial castoffs.

The army said the Merkava 2 was decommissioned years ago and was unarmed. It said it had been used most recently as a “stationary vehicle for soldiers' exercises.”

Police said they had arrested two suspects in connection with the theft.

Editors' Picks

Credit: (Matt Freed for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Biden orders Norfolk Southern to be held accountable for Ohio derailment7h ago

Credit: BARTOLOTTI MEDIA/ATLANTA FINE HOMES SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John puts his Atlanta home up for sale at $4.995 million
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

2 shot at Walmart in Paulding County
6h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
10h ago

Credit: RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

Moby, Atlanta country DJ, dies at age 69
10h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gwinnett commission unanimously approves $17B transit expansion plan
13h ago
The Latest
Kenya's president is committing his country to lead a multinational force to Haiti to...
27m ago
Russia strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least 2
38m ago
King Charles III is to visit fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral on day 2 of his visit to...
1h ago
Featured

HIGH SCHOOLS
GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
15h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
8h ago
Hispanic Heritage Month: Key Dates and Things to Know
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top