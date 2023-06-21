BreakingNews
Fed's Powell: More rate hikes are likely this year to fight still-high inflation
Idaho man accused of killing neighbors with teen who reportedly exposed himself to man's kids

National & World News
By REBECCA BOONE, Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
A newly released police document alleges an Idaho father ‘executed’ a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho father killed a neighboring family because he was upset that the neighbor’s 18-year-old son had reportedly exposed himself to the man’s children, a police document alleges.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, of Kellogg, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder in the Father's Day shooting.

A probable cause affidavit from Idaho State Police Detective Justin Klitch says Kaylor shot Kenneth Guardipee, 65; his daughter Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her youngest son, 16-year-old Aiken Smith, in the temple at close range. Smith's older brother, 18-year-old Devin Smith, was shot multiple times in the head, according to the document.

Kaylor and his wife, Kaylie Kaylor, told investigators that they were upset because several days earlier, Devin Smith had masturbated in front of his bedroom window in full view of the Kaylor's young daughters. The families shared a duplex, and the girls were playing outside in the yard when the exposure allegedly occurred.

The alleged exposure was reported to the police, and the police report was forwarded to the county prosecutor so a criminal charge of indecent exposure could be filed. But on Sunday evening, the Kaylors had an argument with Kenna and Kenneth Guardipee over how the allegations were being handled. That's when Majorjon Kaylor allegedly shot both the adults in the head before going inside the family's apartment to kill the two sons, according to the report that was released Tuesday evening.

Kaylor is being held without bond and has not yet entered a plea. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.

