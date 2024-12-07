An explosion destroys an apartment block in a Dutch city, killing at least 3 and injuring others

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An explosion and fire rocked a neighborhood in the Dutch city of The Hague on Saturday, killing three people and injuring other people and destroying several apartments, according to authorities.

The cause of the disaster was unclear. Mayor Jan van Zanen said investigators were looking into “all possibilities.” Police said they are looking for a car seen leaving the scene in case that helps with the investigation.

Van Zanen said three bodies were pulled from the rubble. Emergency authorities said four people were rescued and taken to the hospital. The mayor said rescuers were no longer looking for survivors but for eventual bodies, given that the ‘’slim chance of survival'' under what's left of the apartments. He could not specify how many people might still be unaccounted for.