Nation & World News

An explosion outside the Karachi, Pakistan, airport kills 2 workers from China and injures others

Officials say a massive explosion outside Pakistan's Karachi Airport has killed two workers from China and injured several others
By ADIL JAWAD – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — A massive blast outside Karachi Airport in Pakistan on Sunday killed two workers from China and injured at least eight, officials from both countries said.

Police and the provincial government said a tanker exploded outside the airport, which is Pakistan’s biggest.

A Chinese Embassy statement said that a convoy carrying Chinese staff of the Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited had been attacked around 11 p.m., killing two Chinese and injuring one other. It said there were Pakistani casualties as well.

The provincial home minister, Zia Ul Hassan, told local TV station Geo that the explosion was an attack targeting foreigners.

Thousands of Chinese workers are in Pakistan, most of them involved in Beijing's multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative that connects south and central Asia with the Chinese capital.

Videos showed flames engulfing cars and a thick column of smoke rising from the scene. There was a heavy military deployment at the site, which was cordoned off.

The Chinese statement called the explosion a “terrorist attack” and said that China is working with Pakistan to handle the aftermath. It called for a thorough investigation to punish the perpetrators and reminded Chinese citizens in the country to take safety precautions.

“The Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in Pakistan strongly condemn this terrorist attack (and) express deep condolences to the innocent victims of both countries,” the statement said.

Deputy Inspector General East Azfar Mahesar told media that it seemed like it was an oil tanker explosion.

“We are determining the nature and reasons for the blast. It takes time." Police officers were among the injured, he added.

The home minister and inspector general also visited the blast site, but they did not talk to the media.

Rahat Hussain, who works in the civil aviation department, said the blast was so big that it shook the airport’s buildings.

Security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles outside Karachi airport, Pakistan, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A vehicle is seen on fire at the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Farooq)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard close to the site of an explosion that caused injuries and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mohammad Farooq)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles outside Karachi airport, Pakistan, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials examine damage cars at the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A paramilitary soldier gestures toward media as security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles at outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Pakistani security officials who were injured in an explosion receives treatment inside an ambulance outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Security officials examine the site of an explosion that caused injures and destroyed vehicles outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Pakistani security official, who was injured in explosion receives treatment inside an ambulance outside the Karachi airport, Pakistan, early Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Militants kill 6 Pakistani soldiers in a shootout
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An American bomb from WWII explodes at a Japanese airport, leaving a crater on the...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Iran fires at least 180 missiles into Israel as regionwide conflict grows
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Middle East latest: Israel strikes Gaza and southern Beirut as attacks intensify
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

LeBron and son Bronny James play together for the first time in a preseason game for the...9m ago
Castellanos wins Game 2 for Phillies with 9th-inning single, top Mets 7-636m ago
Tossed balls from stands, apparently aimed at Profar, cause 12-minute delay at NLDS Game...38m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

BioLab says it ‘deeply regrets’ impact of fire; protesters want it shut down
Suspect at large after deadly shooting, SWAT standoff in SW Atlanta
In case you missed it: 5 highlights from the Decatur Book Festival