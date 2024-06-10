An explosion and a fire at an armaments plant in Poland kills 1 person and injures another

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An explosion at an armaments plant in Poland on Monday caused a fire that killed a 59-year-old man who worked there and injured another person, officials said.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that there was no reason to assume that an “external force” was behind Monday’s explosion at the Mesko plant.

Poland has recently witnessed a string of fires, and officials have been investigating whether these could be the results of sabotage by Russian or Belarusian secret services in reaction to Polish support for Ukraine.