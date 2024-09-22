Breaking: Liberty rout Dream in WNBA playoff opener
An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists converge at Portuguese shrine to have their helmets blessed.

An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists gathered at Our Lady of Fatima shrine in central Portugal on Sunday for the ninth annual Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

FATIMA, Portugal (AP) — An estimated 180,000 motorcyclists gathered Sunday at the Our Lady of Fatima shrine in central Portugal for the ninth annual Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets.

Carlos Cabecinhas, the rector of the Sanctuary of Fatima, said the event has steadily increased in prominence — renowned for its conviviality as well as its shows of devotion. This year's turnout was the largest ever,

Under the motto “We are shaped and guided by what we love!”, the pilgrimage started with the parade of a group of motorcyclists carrying Our Lady of Fatima’s statue next to the Basilica of the Holy Trinity, followed by a Mass during which the bikers’ helmets were blessed.

The pilgrimage is organized by Blessing of Helmets Association and by numerous national and international motorcycle clubs. Various police forces join and support the event.

“Many of these motorcyclists come to ask for God’s protection through Our Lady for their trips," said Cabecinhas. ”But they also come to remember those who have already left. who have already died, many of them in accidents, and those who are hurt, those who need help.”

According to national data, there were 8,936 motorcycle accidents in Portugal in 2023, resulting in 124 deaths and 766 serious injuries.

The most important pilgrimage to the Fatima shrine takes place on May 13 of each year, celebrating the date on which — according to Catholic believers — Mary, the mother of Jesus, appeared before three shepherd children in 1917.

Pope Francis canonized the two of children on May 13, 2017, during the centennial of that apparition. The third child, who became a nun known as Sister Lucia, is the focus of a long-running, Vatican-led procedure that could lead to her canonization as well.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Faithful hold up their helmets to be blessed during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

Motorcyclists arrive at the parking lots around the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

Motorcyclists arrive at the parking lots around the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

Motorcyclists holding their helmets gather at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

Motorcyclists holding their helmets and their groups' banners gather at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A woman wearing a decorated helmet arrives at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A man wearing a pin with rifles on his vest and the Stars and Stripes on his hat walks at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A priest carrying a Portuguese National Republican Guard motorcyclist helmet walks ahead of the Our Lady of Fatima statue in a procession starting the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

Tens of thousands, 180.000 according to the organization, gather at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A man attends the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A couple hold hands while attending the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A priest holding a police motorcycling helmet, blesses the helmets of faithful during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

Two red firefighter helmets are held up among motorcyclist helmets being blessed during the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A priest carrying a Portuguese National Republican Guard motorcyclist helmet walks ahead of the Our Lady of Fatima statue in a procession closing the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima to attend, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A group of Lisbon firefighters motorcyclists get on their bikes to leave after taking part in the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets that draws tens of thousands to the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

Thousands of motorcyclists leave after attending the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A motorcyclist carries his pet, equipped with helmet and goggles, leaving after attending the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

A motorcyclist wearing a furry helmet leaves after attending the IX Pilgrimage of the Blessing of Helmets at the Roman Catholic holy shrine of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ana Brigida)

Credit: AP

