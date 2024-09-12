Breaking: Sundance Film Festival not coming to Atlanta, focusing on smaller cities
An ER nurse says it was 'second nature' to rescue a man trapped in hurricane floodwaters

A man whose pickup truck got trapped in rushing floodwaters unleashed by rains from Hurricane Francine was saved by a Good Samaritan who also happened to be an emergency room nurse
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Perhaps it was fate that a man's pickup truck got trapped in rising floodwaters unleashed by Hurricane Francine not far from where Miles Crawford lives.

The 39-year-old off-duty emergency room nurse is professionally trained in saving lives — quickly — and that's exactly what he did the moment he saw what was happening Wednesday night in his New Orleans neighborhood.

Crawford grabbed a hammer from his house and ran to the underpass where the truck was stuck, wading through swirling waist-high water to reach the driver. When he got there, he saw that the water was already up to the man's head. There was no time to waste.

He told the driver to move to the back of the truck’s cab since the front end of the pickup was angled down in deeper water. Gripping the hammer, he smashed out the back window and pulled the man out, at one point grabbing him just as he began to fall into the rushing water.

About 10 minutes later, the pickup was fully submerged.

Crawford, an ER nurse at University Medical Center, said he got out of the water as soon as the man was safe and never did get his name. Crawford cut his hand in the rescue — a TV station that filmed it showed him wearing a large bandage — but that was not a big deal for someone used to trauma.

“It’s just second nature, I guess, being a nurse, you just go in and get it done, right?” Crawford told The Associated Press in a telephone interview Thursday. “I just had to get him out of there.”

