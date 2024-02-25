An Australian tourist has gone missing in Zimbabwe's famous Victoria Falls park, officials say

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An Australian tourist has gone missing in Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls National Park, home to one of the world's natural wonders, the country's parks spokesman said.

Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman Tinashe Farawo told The Associated Press that the tourist went missing in the vast rainforest on Friday.

“We have a fully-fledged team that includes the police looking for the tourist. We have deployed sniffer dogs, drones and trackers on the ground,” said Farawo. He said the tourist was 67 years old but did not share further details.