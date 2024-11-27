An Australia police officer who shocked a 95-year-old woman with a Taser is guilty of manslaughter

The extraordinary case prompted a high-level internal investigation by state police in New South Wales. It also provoked debate about how officers in the state use Tasers, a device that incapacitates using electricity.

Police said at the time of her death that Nowland received her fatal injuries from striking her head on the floor, rather than directly from the device's debilitating electric shock.

In video footage played during the Supreme Court trial, 34-year-old White was heard saying “nah, bugger it” before discharging his weapon, after the officers told Nowland 21 times to put the knife down. White told the jury he had been taught that any person wielding a knife was dangerous, the Guardian reported.

But after an eight-day trial, the jury rejected arguments by White's lawyers that his use of the Taser was a proportionate response to the threat posed by Nowland, who weighed about 100 pounds.

The prosecutor argued that White's use of the Taser was was “utterly unnecessary and obviously excessive," local news outlets said.

The charge of manslaughter carries a possible prison term of up to 25 years in jail in New South Wales. White is on bail.

Nowland was survived by eight children, 24 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren, the Australia's ABC reported.