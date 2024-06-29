Nation & World News

An attacker wounds a police officer guarding Israel's embassy in Serbia before being shot dead

An attacker with a crossbow has wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade
Updated 48 minutes ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — An attacker with a crossbow wounded a Serbian police officer guarding the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade on Saturday, Serbia’s interior ministry said. The officer responded by fatally shooting the assailant.

Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement that the attacker fired a bolt at the officer, hitting him in the neck. He said the officer then "used a weapon in self-defense to shoot the attacker, who died as a result of his injuries.”

The policeman was conscious when he was transported to Belgrade's main emergency hospital, where an operation to remove the bolt from his neck will be performed, the statement added.

A spokesman with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that “today there was an attempted terrorist attack in the vicinity of the Israeli Embassy in Belgrade.” The spokesman said the embassy is closed and no employee of the embassy was injured.

The identity of the attacker was still being determined. "All the circumstances of the attack and possible motives are being investigated,” Dacic said.

Israel's Embassy is located not far from the U.S. Embassy in an upscale Belgrade district. It has been guarded by an elite police unit with officers armed with automatic weapons.

Serbia has maintained close relations with Israel during the war in Gaza.

Editors' Picks

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Voter challenges based on EagleAI spreadsheets dismissed in Forsyth
44m ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Amid outcry, Georgia county approves water deals for Hyundai plant

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge: Woman not competent to stand trial in 2022 Midtown Atlanta shooting spree

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge: Woman not competent to stand trial in 2022 Midtown Atlanta shooting spree

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks send Dejounte Murray to Pelicans, acquire center and guard
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ten Commandments. Multiple variations. Why the Louisiana law raises preferential...
6m ago
Canadian airline WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following a surprise strike by...
15m ago
Martin Mull, hip comic and actor from 'Fernwood Tonight' and 'Roseanne,' dies at 80
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Michelle Lynn Reynolds/Creative Commons

Wild Georgia: July Fourth means dog days of summer are here
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
President Carter memorabilia is up for auction at Carter Center event