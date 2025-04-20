Nation & World News
Nation & World News

An Asian elephant calf was born at Zurich Zoo and its name will start with the letter Z

The Zurich Zoo says a 19-year-old Asian elephant has given birth to a male calf
An elephant calf stands with its mother Farha the day after it was born, on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025 at Zurich Zoo in Zurich, Switzerland. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

An elephant calf stands with its mother Farha the day after it was born, on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025 at Zurich Zoo in Zurich, Switzerland. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)
21 minutes ago

ZURICH (AP) — A 19-year-old Asian elephant at the Zurich Zoo gave birth this weekend to a male calf whose name, starting with the letter Z, will be announced this week.

A light-sensitive monitoring camera picked up the birth before dawn Saturday and the baby's earliest, wobbly steps inside the zoo’s Kaeng Krachan Elephant Park. It's now home to six of the pachyderms: four females including mother Farha; bull elephant and father Thai; and the new calf.

Zoo Director Severin Dressen said staff were happy but “still cautious” about the birth.

“The first weeks of a calf’s life are always the most delicate — even if the calf currently appears healthy and fit,” he said in a statement.

The Asian elephant, or Elephas maximus, is a critically endangered species with about 50,000 estimated in the wild, and their numbers are declining, the zoo said. The zoo breeds the elephants as part of conservation efforts under the European Endangered Species Program, Dressen said.

Zoo staffers made sure to keep Farha — already a mother of three — away from another female named Panang, who has had little previous experience with young animals, and the separation will continue for the coming days.

Such births are relatively rare in zoos compared to those of other species because of the elephant's nearly two-year gestation period, zoo officials said.

A zoo spokesman said the name of the new calf will be announced after a staff meeting on Wednesday, but 2025 is a “Z” year so the moniker will automatically start with that letter.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This image taken from video released by the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance shows a herd of elephants forming a circle to shield the two calves, Zuli and Mkhaya, during an earthquake Monday, April 14, 2025, at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif. (San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance via AP)

Credit: AP

Elephants at San Diego safari park huddle to protect calves during earthquake

Pupy the elephant heads to a vast Brazilian sanctuary after 30 years in an Argentine zoo

Pupy the elephant arrives at a Brazil sanctuary after 30 years in Argentine zoo

The Latest

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Ipswich Town and Arsenal at Portman Road, Ipswich, England, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (John Walton/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

Arsenal beats Ipswich 4-0 to keep Premier League title race going and Man United loses again

17m ago

Pope Francis emerges from convalescence on Easter, delights crowd with popemobile tour

20m ago

Florida State classes resume Monday after fatal shooting, but in-person attendance isn't mandatory

22m ago

Featured

Pinky Cole's Ponce City Market location in Atlanta, Georgia, 'Bar Vegan', during lunch time on April 5, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Restaurant founded by Pinky Cole hasn’t paid legal settlement, lawyer says

The admission comes after Cole announced she had recently lost and then reacquired her Slutty Vegan dining empire.

No time frame: Brian Kemp keeps GOP guessing as pressure builds on Senate bid

Many Republicans would like to see Kemp as the GOP's best hope to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Atlanta church trafficked ministry students, lawsuit alleges

An Atlanta church is being sued by a former member who alleges she and others were trafficked as part of its youth ministry program.