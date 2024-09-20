An appeals court has revived a challenge to President Biden's Medicare drug price reduction program

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A constitutional challenge to the Biden administration program enabling Medicare to negotiate lower prices for widely used prescription drugs was revived by a federal appeals court in New Orleans in a 2-1 decision Friday.

Congress created the program as part of the Inflation Reduction Act passed in 2022. The first 10 drugs targeted for negotiations were announced last year, and new prices, agreed upon last month, are set to take effect in 2026.

Friday's ruling was handed down by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. It does not derail the program, but the ruling sends the case back for further consideration by the Texas-based federal district court that tossed it in February. And it means the case is likely to wind up back before the conservative-dominated appeals court where opponents of President Joe Biden's initiatives often pursue challenges on issues ranging from abortion access to immigration to gun rights..