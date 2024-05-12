An apartment block collapses in a Russian border city after heavy shelling, with deaths reported

An apartment block partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod Sunday. Officials blamed Ukrainian shelling and said there were deaths.

Online footage showed rescuers searching for survivors among the remnants of the building’s stairwell, then fleeing the scene as part of the roof crashed to the ground.

In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top law enforcement agency, said that the 10-story block had been hit by Ukrainian shelling. It said that there were dead and injured among the rubble, but provided no further details.