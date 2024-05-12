Nation & World News

An apartment block collapses in a Russian border city after heavy shelling, with deaths reported

An apartment block has partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod
In this photo taken from video released by Belgorod regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov’s Telegram channel on Sunday, May 12, 2024, Russian emergency services work at the scene of a partially collapsed block of flats authorities said was hit during an attack by Ukrainian shelling, in Belgorod, Russia. (Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov Telegram channel via AP)

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
4 minutes ago

An apartment block partially collapsed in the Russian border city of Belgorod Sunday. Officials blamed Ukrainian shelling and said there were deaths.

Online footage showed rescuers searching for survivors among the remnants of the building’s stairwell, then fleeing the scene as part of the roof crashed to the ground.

In a statement, Russia’s Investigative Committee, the country’s top law enforcement agency, said that the 10-story block had been hit by Ukrainian shelling. It said that there were dead and injured among the rubble, but provided no further details.

The Russian Health Ministry said that at least 17 people had been injured in the collapse. Rescue operations were being carried out.

Repeated air raid alerts went out across the Belgorod region on Sunday morning. Belgorod city also came under fire Saturday evening, killing one person and injuring 29 more, said local Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Cities across western Russia have come under regular attack from drones since May 2023, with Russian officials blaming Kyiv. Ukrainian officials never acknowledge responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.

The Belgorod region, on Russia's western border, has been the target of a large number of strikes. Although most cross-border shelling is seen in rural areas, attacks have also been seen on the region's capital. In December 2023, shelling in the heart of Belgorod city killed 25 people, prompting authorities to start erecting public shelters.

