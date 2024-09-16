An American pastor detained in China for nearly 20 years has been released

Lin frequently traveled to China in the 1990s to spread the gospel, according to China Aid, an U.S.-based advocacy group for persecuted activists in China. The group said Lin sought a license from the Chinese government to carry out Christian ministry. It’s unlikely he was granted permission, and he was detained in 2006 when assisting an underground church, China Aid said.

Lin was formally arrested in 2009 on suspicion of contract fraud and, after a court review, was sentenced to life in prison, China Aid said.

The charge is frequently used against leaders in the house church movement, which operates outside state-sponsored faith groups, and is a crime that Lin denied, according to the Dui Hua Foundation, a humanitarian group that advocates for prisoners in China. The commission on religious freedom says “those who participate in and lead house churches often face intimidation, harassment, arrest and harsh sentences.”

In China, all Christian churches must pledge loyalty to the ruling Communist Party and register with the government. Any unregistered church is considered an underground church, and its activities are considered unlawful in China. Beijing has always cracked down on "unlawful preaching," and efforts have only intensified in the past decade.

Lin's sentence had been reduced and he had been due for release in April 2030. The commission on religious freedom noted in 2019 that there were reports Lin was in declining health and faced possible threats to his safety in prison.

The Chinese foreign ministry didn't immediately respond to requests for comment about Lin's release.

It comes after national security adviser Jake Sullivan visited China late last month, where he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top officials, in a bid to keep communication open as tensions have increased between U.S. and China.

Other Americans known to remain detained in China include Mark Swidan, who was sentenced on drug charges, and Kai Li, a businessman who is being held on espionage-related charges that his family says are bogus.

Rep. Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he was "extremely glad" Lin was released after 17 years behind bars in China and called for Li and Swidan to be freed immediately.

Lin's "capture, like so many others, marks a rising trend of hostage diplomacy by authoritarians around the world," McCaul said on the social platform X.

Associated Press writer Courtney Bonnell contributed from Washington.