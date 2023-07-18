An American economist is getting a top EU job. France's Macron isn't happy about it

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By RAF CASERT – Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X
French President Emmanuel Macron isn't happy that the European Union head office plans to hire an American expert as its chief competition economist

BRUSSELS (AP) — With French President Emmanuel Macron insisting the European Union needs more strategic independence, he seemed decidedly piqued on Tuesday over the EU head office's plans to hire an American expert as its chief competition economist.

“Is there really no great European researcher with academic qualifications that could do this job?” Macron asked at a summit of EU leaders with their Latin American counterparts.

In a bloc of some 450 million people, “is there no one in the 27 member states that has a researcher good enough to advise the (European) Commission? That is a real question mark,” Macron said.

The EU's executive commission announced last week that it had appointed Yale economics professor Fiona Scott Morton as chief competition economist in its department tasked with ensuring that "all companies compete equally and fairly on their merits within the single market, to the benefit of consumers, businesses and the European economy as a whole.''

Macron insisted that he has nothing against Scott Morton herself, an economist with multiple diplomas from elite schools.

But the French leader demanded answers from the commission and suggested that hiring a non-EU citizen to such a senior job should not be allowed under EU statutes.

Some other politicians and EU lawmakers — mainly French — have also voiced their complaints, although neither Macron nor members of the European Parliament questioned Scott Morton’s qualifications for the job.

While the European Commission stressed her track record in advising U.S. government agencies, Macron stressed her experience consulting for private companies — which include big tech firms such as Microsoft — and suggested that could pose a conflict of interest in her new job.

The commission has said Scott-Morton would have to recuse herself from certain files because of her previous job history.

Macron insisted that when the bloc wanted to gain more strategic independence in a global competitive world, "we need autonomy of thought. We have to mold spirits and use them," he said. Hiring an American for such a post "is not necessarily the most coherent decision."

When European Commission competition chief Margrethe Vestager was grilled by a European Parliament committee on the controversial choice, she defended it staunchly.

“It would be wrong to deprive the commission and Europeans of the best economic advice, and there are not many people who can fulfil this specific role," she said.

Macron called it ‘’extremely worrying'' if no one in the EU is qualified for the job, a sign that “we have a very big problem with all European academic systems'' and ‘’must massively invest in academic research in economics.''

Scott Morton is expected to start work Sept. 1.

___

Associated Press writer Angela Charlton contributed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

First lady Jill Biden visits Georgia to tout White House’s job plans1h ago

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Legal bills mount for Georgia Republican Party in Trump investigation
4h ago

Credit: Photo courtesy southern poverty law center

EXCLUSIVE: Complaints about Cobb teacher predated book debate, records show
2h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
3h ago

NEW: Recovering Carrollton officer moves forward with forgiveness, faith, positivity
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/jason.getz@ajc.com

Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia players emphasize ‘owning up to mistakes’
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies
7m ago
Illinois is first state to eliminate cash bail, a penalty affecting low-income...
12m ago
After court ruling, Alabama GOP criticized for rejecting 2nd majority-Black congressional...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Celebration of life fit for a King: Homegoing service for Christine King Farris (Photos)
7-time lottery winner shares tips for winning Powerball
Hartsfield-Jackson No. 1 in nation for guns caught in first half of year
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top