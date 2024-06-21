Nation & World News

An agricultural fire spreads through settlements in southeast Turkey leaving at least 5 dead

At least five people have been killed while more than 40 were affected by flames and smoke overnight after a fire that started with the burning of crop stubble spread through settlements in southeast Turkey
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning near Kumkoy, in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Sercan Ozkurnazli/Dia Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning near Kumkoy, in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Sercan Ozkurnazli/Dia Photo via AP)
2 minutes ago

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Five people were killed and dozens more required medical treatment after a fire that started with the burning of crop stubble spread through settlements in southeast Turkey overnight, officials said Friday.

The blaze erupted in an area neighboring the provinces of Diyarbakir and Mardin. Fanned by winds, it moved quickly through the villages of Koksalan, Yazcicegi and Bagacik, Diyarbakir Governor Ali Ihsan Su said. The fire was brought under control early on Friday.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on social media platform X that 44 people who were affected by the blaze and smoke, were treated in hospitals. Ten of them were in serious condition.

Television images showed a large blaze illuminating the night.

Across the country in northwest Turkey, meanwhile, firefighters were battling to contain a wildfire near the town of Ayvacik in Canakkale province, said the state-run Anadolu Agency.

No one was hurt but authorities evacuated the small village of Camkoy as a precaution, the agency reported.

It was one of several wildfires to have erupted in the province of Canakkale in the past week amid high winds and scorching summer temperatures.

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire burning near Kumkoy, in Gallipoli peninsula, Turkey, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Sercan Ozkurnazli/Dia Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA rolls ahead with Five Points construction plan

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Gwinnett school board OKs $3.2 billion budget with $4,000 teacher raises

Credit: AP

Willie Mays, Negro League players honored at historic field in Birmingham

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC INTERVIEW
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC INTERVIEW
Treasury Secretary Yellen says U.S. is at full employment

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Atlanta Beltline approves $172M to fast-track affordable housing, trails
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Zealand's gun laws, tightened after the 2019 mosque attack, being revised by an...
26m ago
South Korea summons Russian ambassador as tensions rise with North Korea
28m ago
Messi and Argentina overcome Canada and poor surface, start Copa America title defense...
55m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...
Big crowd expected as Atlanta Dream host Caitlin Clark, Fever at State Farm Arena
Good boy! Flash the rescue beagle lands security job at Atlanta airport