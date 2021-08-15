An Afghan woman in Kabul's dashed hopes amid Taliban blitz

She’d hoped to serve her country after graduation, having spent the past several years studying international relations, working as a human rights defender, volunteering and even speaking at the United Nations.

“Everything I did was for a vision and the future,” she said.

“The fight for our rights, the things we advocated for during the peace process, they are taking the backseat,” Khurram said. “The only thing people are thinking about is how to survive here or how to escape.”

But for her and millions of others of Afghans, there is no way out. With land borders closed, visa costs out of reach for most and embassies shuttering, there’s a feeling that “everybody turned their back on the Afghan people.”

“Neither government, nor Taliban— none of them represent us,” she said. “The only thing we have is our God.”

Although no fighting has yet broken out in Kabul as the Taliban advances, the sound of sporadic gunfire could be heard throughout the day. Men carrying the white and black flag of the Taliban were seen walking through the city's empty streets. Residents clamored indoors following a morning rush on ATMs to withdraw savings. Some rushed to the main airport to catch flights out.

U.S. military helicopters circled overhead, evacuating personnel from the U.S. Embassy as staff destroyed important documents.

Khurram had just one word when asked to describe her feeling as Western embassies emptied: “Betrayal”.

She said she believed in the prospects of U.S.-backed peace talks that had been unfolding between the government, Taliban and others in Qatar. She'd advocated strongly for the inclusion of diverse voices in those talks aimed at mapping out Afghanistan's future.

As the Taliban push deeper into Kabul, she said it's clear to her the U.S. used those talks as cover for its withdrawal.

“Right now I feel naive,” Khummar said. “I'm very much sorry for my generation and myself for trusting them."

Caption A. U.S. Black Hawk military helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Caption Taliban fighters pose for a photograph in the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Sidiqullah Khan) Credit: Sidiqullah Khan Credit: Sidiqullah Khan

Caption A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the U.S. Embassy. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul