An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was 'awfully hungry'

An 87-year-old Maine woman ably fought off a teenage attacker before feeding him because he said he was “awfully hungry.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID SHARP – Associated Press
45 minutes ago
X

An 87-year-old Maine woman ably fought off a teenage attacker, then fed him because he said he was “awfully hungry.”

Marjorie Perkins said she awoke at 2 a.m. on July 26 and saw the young man standing over her bed. He had shed his shirt and pants and told her he was going to cut her.

“I thought to myself, if’s he's going to cut, then I’m going to kick,” she said.

She put on her shoes and fought back, putting a chair between them as the two jostled in her Brunswick home. The intruder struck her on the cheek and forehead before switching tactics and heading for the kitchen. He told Perkins that he was “awfully hungry," she said.

So, she gave him a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines.

Perkins dialed 911 on her rotary phone and was talking to a dispatcher while the intruder collected his pants and left. He left behind a knife, shirt, shoes and a water bottle containing alcohol, she said.

Perkins, who has become a bit of an international celebrity since the attack, said she still feels safe in the home where she's resided for 42 years, but worries about rampant crime. She said it seems to have gotten worse over the past few years and that criminals don't fear going to jail.

“I think our law has just folded up," she said. “People aren’t afraid of anything anymore. They feel they can do as they please.”

Police quickly tracked down the teenager and charged him with burglary, criminal threatening, assault and consuming liquor as a minor, news outlets reported. Authorities did not release his identity because of his age.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

After 11 years, beloved natural hair business CURLBOX closes its doors6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Environmental group sues Atlanta, hoping to pause training center construction
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Delta crew member attacked by passenger in New Orleans, police said
10m ago

Credit: Steven Senne/AP

Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question
17h ago

Credit: Steven Senne/AP

Should Trump go to jail? The 2024 election could become a referendum on that question
17h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

How entrepreneurship is getting Atlanta’s ‘water boys’ off the streets
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

As the climate changes, how doctors treat patients, and medical program curricula, are...
7m ago
Does being in a good mood make you more generous? Researchers say yes and charities...
7m ago
Mortgage rates tick higher: 30-year, fixed home loan is at 6.90%; 15-year at 6.25%
8m ago
Featured

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Journey through Black history: Nedra Rhone's weeklong tour in the South
The judge assigned to Trump’s Jan. 6 case is a tough punisher of Capitol rioters
Trump indictment in Washington: What happens next
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top