An 8-year-old Ohio girl drove an SUV on a solo Target run

BEDFORD, Ohio (AP) — An 8-year-old girl took an SUV from her Ohio home and drove for miles to a store where she was later found unharmed, authorities said.

The girl, whose name was not released, and the vehicle — a 2020 Nissan Rogue — were reported missing around 9 a.m. Sunday, Bedford police said. Family members said they had last seen the girl at the residence about two hours earlier.

As police launched an investigation, they learned a small child had been spotted driving a vehicle on a nearby road, but that vehicle could not be located. The SUV eventually was found a short time later in the parking lot of a Target store in Bainbridge, which is nearly 13 miles (21 kilometers) from her home.