Amy Griffin’s ‘The Tell’ is Winfrey’s new book club choice

NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalist Amy Griffin's memoir about confronting childhood trauma is Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick.
Griffin’s “The Tell” was published Tuesday. It has been promoted as a “journey of healing and truth-telling.”
“I’ve spent the last five years writing, drafting and considering every word I wanted to share about my experience,” Griffin, the founder of G9 Ventures, said in a statement.
“When Oprah called, I forgot every one of those words.”
Griffin founded her firm in 2017. Her investments have included Goop, Bumble and Hello Sunshine.
Winfrey established her book club in 1996 and currently presents it in partnership with Starbucks.
Winfrey's conversation with Griffin took place at a Starbucks in Chicago. The video podcast can be viewed on Winfrey's YouTube channel.
Keep Reading
Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution
Bookshelf: Lost Southern Voices conference celebrates Dorothy Allison, Tina McElroy Ansa
News on a conference on marginalized Southern authors, a new book on President Jimmy Carter, an upcoming writer’s conference and Neko Case.
The Latest
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.