Amy Griffin’s ‘The Tell’ is Winfrey’s new book club choice

NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalist Amy Griffin's memoir about confronting childhood trauma is Oprah Winfrey's latest book club pick.

Griffin’s “The Tell” was published Tuesday. It has been promoted as a “journey of healing and truth-telling.”

“I’ve spent the last five years writing, drafting and considering every word I wanted to share about my experience,” Griffin, the founder of G9 Ventures, said in a statement.