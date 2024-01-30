Passenger train hits milk truck at Colorado railroad crossing, badly injuring Amtrak engineer

DENVER (AP) — An Amtrak train crashed into a truck carrying milk at a northeastern Colorado rail crossing, badly injuring the engineer and sending three passengers to a hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The truck driver, a 31-year-old man from Fort Wainright, Alaska, drove through the crossing, which has a stop sign, and did not yield to the approaching Amtrak train on Monday night, Colorado State Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Troy Kessler said Tuesday. Neither he nor a male passenger were injured, he said.

The engineer, a 42-year-old man from Park City, Utah, was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, but Kessler did not have any more information about his condition. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said he couldn’t discuss the injured worker’s condition due to privacy reasons.