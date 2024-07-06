Nation & World News

Amtrak service between New York City and Boston restored after lightning causes malfunction

Amtrak rail service between New York and Boston has been restored after a lightning strike was believed to have caused a circuit breaker to malfunction
FILE - An Amtrak logo is displayed on a train at 30th Street Station on Feb. 6, 2014, in Philadelphia. Amtrak service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of the day, the rail service announced Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - An Amtrak logo is displayed on a train at 30th Street Station on Feb. 6, 2014, in Philadelphia. Amtrak service between New York and Boston has been suspended for the rest of the day, the rail service announced Saturday, July 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Updated 4 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak rail service between New York and Boston was restored after a lightning strike was believed to have caused a circuit breaker to malfunction, the rail service announced Saturday night.

The malfunction caused a power outage on all tracks between Penn Station in New York and Union Station in New Haven, Connecticut, beginning Saturday afternoon.

Amtrak announced the service had been restored in a statement posted on its website.

Evening trains between Boston and Virginia were operating on schedule Saturday. Most trains were expected to be on schedule Sunday, although some Sunday train services were cancelled and others were expected to operate on a modified schedule, the company said.

Customers with reservations on affected trains would be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or on other days, the rail service said Saturday.

Amtrak said it would waive additional charges for customers attempting to change reservations.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: The frustration of multiple presidential road closures2h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes

Credit: Photo by Curtis Compton/staff

Renewed push on Ossabaw Island to find and preserve Georgia coast history

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash

Credit: Family photo

Family establishes scholarship to honor young brothers killed in plane crash

Body of Atlanta teen recovered by divers on Tybee Island
The Latest

Credit: AP

After so many Wimbledon 5-setters, Novak Djokovic would be OK with best-of-3 in early...
16m ago
Israeli protesters block highways, call for cease-fire to return hostages 9 months into...
28m ago
Argentine President Milei heads to CPAC in Brazil, snubbing Lula and escalating a...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside