Amsterdam police say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Dutch rapper has been arrested in Paris

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A suspect in the fatal shooting of a Dutch rapper was arrested on a European warrant at an airport in Paris early Wednesday, Amsterdam police said.

The 20-year-old man, whose identity wasn't released, was detained at Charles de Gaulle airport as he was about to board a flight from Paris to French Guiana in South America, police said in a statement.

Detectives believe he fatally shot 26-year-old Danzel Silos, better known as rapper Bigidagoe, in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Dutch capital.