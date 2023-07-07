Amsterdam court gives green light to plan to reduce flights at busy Schiphol Airport

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
32 minutes ago
X
Appeals court judges in Amsterdam say the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Appeals court judges in Amsterdam ruled Friday that the Dutch government can order Schiphol Airport, one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs, to reduce the number of flights from 500,000 per year to 460,000.

The Amsterdam Court of Appeal overturned a lower court that concluded in April the government of the Netherlands did not follow the correct procedure when it told Schiphol last year to cut flights.

The airport, civil aviation organizations and airlines that included Dutch flag carrier KLM challenged the government's order. Friday's decision can be appealed to the Dutch Supreme Court.

The Amsterdam appeals court said in a statement Friday that it “attaches considerable weight to the interests of local residents” in the densely populated region where people have complained for years about noise pollution from the airport.

In a written response, Schiphol said it accepted the ruling and hopes for a new aviation traffic order from Dutch authorities “as soon as possible with clear and enforceable environmental limits that provide clarity and perspective for all parties involved.”

The airport said that “the most important thing for us is that Schiphol becomes quieter, cleaner and better.”

KLM said it was “disappointed about the ruling” and studying it.

The carrier said it would “continue to engage with other stakeholders in seeking the best way to reduce the number of people affected by aircraft noise.”

Schiphol already is attempting to address the issue. Earlier this year, the airport announced plans to phase out all flights between midnight and 5 a.m., to ban private jets and the noisiest planes, and to abandon a project for an additional runway.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Six months later, delays abound in high-profile, slow-moving YSL trial59m ago

FRIDAY’S WEATHER: Lots of sunshine and more spotty afternoon showers
20m ago

Credit: TNS

TOP STORY: Marjorie Taylor Greene ousted from the House Freedom Caucus
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Got juice? Atlanta’s apartment dwellers want EV chargers too
59m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Got juice? Atlanta’s apartment dwellers want EV chargers too
59m ago

Credit: Instagram post

TORPY: Beltline visionary gets testy with opponent as rail up for vote
59m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

US set to destroy its last chemical weapons, closing a deadly chapter dating to World War...
10m ago
US Forest Service and historically Black colleges unite to boost diversity in wildland...
11m ago
Blast at a Russian explosives plant kills 6 and injures 2
13m ago
Featured

Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
15h ago
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
20h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Viva Las Duluth, ‘Wicked’ and more
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top