Amnesty seeks no charges for 3 migrants in 2019 ship revolt

The Amnesty delegation plans to attend a Feb. 3 hearing of the migrants, who are accused of unlawfully seizing control of the ship, called the El Hiblu 1. Under Maltese law, unlawfully seizing control of ship can be considered a terrorist activity and is punishable by anything between seven and 30 years in prison.

The three were among some 108 migrants who were rescued at sea by the Turkish oil tanker in late March 2019. They allegedly revolted against being taken back to Libya and forced the ship to come to Malta instead. The three were 15, 16 and 19 years old at the time and pleaded not guilty after being arraigned in Valletta soon after they arrived.