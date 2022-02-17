Amir Locke to be eulogized at Minneapolis service

Locke's death has provoked an outcry against no-knock warrants, with a push by his family and others to ban them in Minnesota and beyond.

Locke was shot by a SWAT team member shortly before 7 a.m. on Feb. 2 as officers served a search warrant in a St. Paul homicide case. Body camera video shows at least four officers using a key to quietly enter the downtown apartment where he was staying, then shouting their presence. The video shows Locke, wrapped in a comforter, stirring and holding a handgun right before an officer shot him.