Amir Locke shooting rekindles mistrust of Minneapolis police

After the body camera video showing the Locke shooting was released Thursday night, activists angrily confronted Mayor Jacob Frey and Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman at a news conference.

“This is what I would call the anatomy of a cover-up,” said Nekima Levy Armstrong, a prominent civil rights attorney whom Frey appointed last year to a community safety work group. “This is unacceptable.”

On Friday, Locke’s aunt, Linda Tyler, attacked parts of the initial police statement.

“He didn’t point the gun,” she told reporters in a news conference at City Hall. “So change the narrative. You guys need to get the story right. You will not smear my nephew’s name.”

Locke’s uncle, Andrew Tyler, said officers clearly startled Locke awake when they kicked the couch.

“You can’t kick nothing under me and then expect me to act right,” Tyler said. “What are you looking for? You’re looking to incite someone, you’re looking for a reaction. Not only are you looking for a reaction, you’re looking for time to kill. That’s what he did.”

Tyler also dismissed the police warnings, saying they were already effectively inside the apartment when they shouted out.

“It’s a lie,” he said. “It’s a lie from the get-go.”

Late Friday, Frey announced an immediate moratorium on no-knock warrants, as well as a plan to consult with national experts to review the department's policy.

Mistrust within the Black community of the police department goes back well beyond Floyd’s death. The unrest that followed the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 fueled the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, which was behind protests that followed the 2015 police killing of Jamar Clark, including an 18-day siege at the police station on the heavily Black north side of Minneapolis.

Other police killings of Black men followed in Minnesota, including the deaths of Philando Castile in 2016 and Daunte Wright last year.

