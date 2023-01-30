X
Dark Mode Toggle

Amina Luqman-Dawson’s “Freewater' wins John Newbery Medal

National & World News
33 minutes ago
A middle-grade novel about a secret community of formerly enslaved people has won the John Newbery Medal for the year’s best children’s book

NEW YORK (AP) — Amina Luqman-Dawson's “Freewater,” a middle-grade novel about a secret community of formerly enslaved people, has won the John Newbery Medal for the year's best children's book. Doug Salati's “Hot Dog," about the summertime wanderings of an urban pet, was given the Randolph Caldecott Medal for outstanding illustrations.

The Newbery and Caldecott are two of the oldest and most prestigious children’s book awards, each dating back more than 80 years.

Luqman-Dawson also won the Coretta Scott King prize for best children's story by a Black author. The King prize for illustration was awarded to Frank Morrison for “Standing in the Need of Prayer: A Modern Retelling of the Classic Spiritual," written by Carole Boston Weatherford.

A children's book co-authored by former Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith and based on his famous protest at the 1968 summer games, “Victory. Stand! Raising My Fist for Justice,” won the YALSA Award for best nonfiction for young adults, and was a finalist for the King award for both author and illustrator.

Jason Reynolds, author of “Ghost” and “The Boy in the Black Suits,” and Claudette McLinn, founder of the Center for the Study of Multicultural Children’s Literature, each received lifetime achievement honors.

The awards were announced Monday by the American Library Association, currently gathered in New Orleans for LibLearnX: The Library Learning Experience.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Panel recommends Christian Coomer be removed from Appeals Court bench
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

4 of 14 Georgia members of Congress live outside their districts
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL defendant files formal complaint against Fulton deputies
3h ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

At end of rough season, Harrison Butker ‘thankful’ for game-winner
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Thibault

Julie Otsuka, Ed Yong win Carnegie Medals for Excellence
30m ago
School where boy shot teacher reopens with added security
34m ago
Suicide bomber kills 47, wounds over 150 at Pakistan mosque
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Sports Insider: Gearing up for Super Bowl; LeBron James’ record pursuit
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top