Amid turmoil, Kyrgyzstan sets presidential vote for Jan. 10

The constitution bars Zhaparov as the acting head of state from running for president in January’s vote, but he said parliament is working on legal changes that could allow him to seek the top office.

Amid the country's political turmoil, authorities on Wednesday set a new parliamentary election for Dec. 20 only to cancel the move the following day. No new date for the parliamentary vote has been set.

Kyrgyzstan, which is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow’s economic support. It formerly was the site of a U.S. air base that was used in the war in Afghanistan.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced regret about the turmoil in Kyrgyzstan but said that Moscow wouldn't meddle in its affairs.

“I think current developments are a disaster for Kyrgyzstan and its people,” Putin said Thursday during a video call with international foreign policy experts. “Every time they have an election, they practically have a coup. This isn't even funny.”

Kyrgyzstan's Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov attends an official transfer of the power ceremony at the Kyrgyzstan Parliament in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Kyrgyzstan's embattled president has his resignation after a disputed parliamentary election in the Central Asian nation. It's the third time in 15 years that a leader of the country has been ousted by a popular uprising. (AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin) Credit: Vladimir Voronin Credit: Vladimir Voronin

