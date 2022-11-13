Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

Another mural in the town — of a small boy doing a judo throw on a man — also looked like it might be Banksy's, although that wasn't posted on his Instagram page.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia is a judo practitioner.

A Banksy-like painting, also in black and white and again not confirmed as his by Banksy himself, also appeared on the wall of a war-damaged building in the town of Irpin, on Kyiv's northwestern outskirts.

It shows a rhythmic gymnast doing a pirouette with a ribbon, over a gaping hole in the wall.

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

