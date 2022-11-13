ajc logo
X

Amid the war ruins in Ukraine, Banksy seeds art

National & World News
2 hours ago
A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy

BORODYANKA, Ukraine (AP) — Amid the ruins of war, the flowerings of art.

A delicate painting of a gymnast doing a handstand has popped up on the wall of a wrecked building outside of Kyiv and appears to be the work of the British graffiti artist known as Banksy.

Banksy posted photos on his Instagram page of the artwork in Borodyanka, northwest of Ukraine's capital.

The town was the target of shelling and fighting in the early stages of the Russian invasion, which turned apartment buildings into charred, bombed-out hulks.

The mural of the gymnast is in black and white and is painted so she looks like she is doing her handstand on the crumpled remains of concrete blocks that poke out of the blackened wall. Towering above her are the gutted, blown-apart innards of what were once apartments.

Another mural in the town — of a small boy doing a judo throw on a man — also looked like it might be Banksy's, although that wasn't posted on his Instagram page.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia is a judo practitioner.

A Banksy-like painting, also in black and white and again not confirmed as his by Banksy himself, also appeared on the wall of a war-damaged building in the town of Irpin, on Kyiv's northwestern outskirts.

It shows a rhythmic gymnast doing a pirouette with a ribbon, over a gaping hole in the wall.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Saturday voting barred in US Senate runoff after Georgia holidays1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Democrats clinch control of Senate, changing stakes of Georgia runoff
14h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech ‘still growing’ but blowout loss to Miami is a bummer
14h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
12h ago

Credit: Georgia Tech A

Late basket helps Georgia Tech survive scare from Georgia State
12h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini

'Here comes the bride': White House to host its 19th wedding
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marvel Studios

‘Black Panther' sequel scores 2nd biggest debut of 2022
6m ago
Miami Beach hotel that hosted JFK, Beatles imploded
7m ago
UK’s self-billed 'Scrooge' promises tax rises, spending cuts
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Gregory Bull

Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
14h ago
GHSA football state championship schedule/scores
How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top