Amid signing day chaos, SEC powers grab top recruits

Coaches said the recruiting process now has players taking into consideration where they could make the most money through endorsement work. The NCAA in July began allowing athletes to monetize use of their name, image and likeness. Some schools are better positioned than others in this new frontier and millions of dollars are swirling around the biggest programs..

“NIL has been going on for a long time. It just hasn't been above board,” Fisher said.

The rapid increase in number of players entering the transfer portal and moving to another school with immediate eligibility has also changed the way coaches build their recruiting classes.

Instead of trying to sign a high school player and develop him, a coach might instead pursue experienced players in the portal. And players interested in transferring also might be looking at NIL potential.

All things considered, signing day isn’t what it used to be, Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin said.

“That’s basically your draft class,” he said, “but then you’re going to have your free agent class. I don’t think people really say it this way, but let’s not make a mistake. I mean, we have free agency in college football. The kids a lot of times go to where they’re going to get paid the most.

“No one else is saying that maybe, but the kid says, ‘This is what I’m getting here for NIL.’ It is what it is,” Kiffin added. “Free agency has been created in college football — except you can’t lock people into a contract. They can go any time. It’s a new world that we’re in.”

TOP OF THE HEAP

Texas A&M signed 12 players ranked in the top 100 nationally. Two of its three five-star prospects are defensive linemen: Walter Nolen of Powell, Tennessee, and Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy of Lakeland, Florida. The other is quarterback Conner Weigman of Cypress, Texas. The Aggies have 17 four-stars.

Alabama brought in three five-star players and 16 four-stars, with edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander of Alabaster, Alabama, the highest rated of the 21 signed by coach Nick Saban. Five-star Ty Simpson of Martin, Tennessee, joins a deep quarterback room led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young.

Georgia signed 21 players, including four five-stars and 12 four-stars. Coach Kirby Smart downplayed the importance of those rankings.

"I care a whole lot more about how they play," he said. “We've seen evidence of the guys who have played a big role on our team, some of those guys were not the guys we talked about on this day during their career."

Completing the 247Sports Composite rankings were Ohio State, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame, North Carolina, Michigan and Oklahoma.

FLIPPING OUT

Amid all the decommitments shadowing the coaching changes this fall, the most surprising came Wednesday when cornerback Travis Hunter of Suwanee, Georgia, rated the No. 1 overall national recruit, spurned Florida State to sign with Deion Sanders and Jackson State of the lower-tier Football Championship Subdivision.

There were some notable flips among four-star recruits:

DB Terrance Brooks (Little Elm, Texas) signed with Texas after having pledged to Ohio State; CB Robert Woodyard (Mobile, Alabama) became the top player in Auburn's class after de-committing from Alabama; DL Tyre West (Tifton, Georgia) switched from Georgia to Tennessee; and LB Jaishawn Barham (Baltimore) became Maryland's highest ranked player when he flipped from South Carolina.

BEARCATS BOUNTY

Cincinnati's run to the College Football Playoff isn't all that helped Luke Fickell sign what's shaping up to be the Bearcats' highest-ranked class at No. 38. Other factors, he said, are the coming move to the Big 12 and the development of QB Desmond Ridder and CB Ahmad Gardner into NFL draft prospects.

Two four-stars, DE Mario Eugenio (Tampa, Florida) and DB Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway (Phenix City, Alabama), head a class of 20.

“Were there some doors that could possibly open and some hurdles taken down? No doubt,” Fickell said of the upcoming move from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12. “The biggest thing that has been a point of emphasis and a sticking point with a lot of recruits was the league and that P5 connotation... And winning takes care of a lot of things in a lot of ways.”

KELLY KEEPS 5-STAR QB

Five-star QB Walker Howard (Lafayette, Louisiana) made good on his pledge and signed with LSU and new coach Brian Kelly.

Howard was expected to follow through on his verbal commitment after appearing in a promotional video with Kelly on social media that led some to poke fun at the coach's dancing.

Kelly also beat out Alabama and Florida for four-star defensive lineman Quency Wiggins (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), but he lost four-star receiver Shazz Preston (Saint James, Louisiana) to 'Bama.

___

AP Sports Writers Brett Martel, Steve Megargee, Charles Odum and John Zenor contributed.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Caption Collins Hill's Travis Hunter (12) reaches for the ball during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic high school football game on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Atlanta. Hunter, the No. 1 high school football recruit in the country, pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Caption Collins Hill's Travis Hunter (12) reaches for the ball during the 2021 Corky Kell Classic high school football game on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Atlanta. Hunter, the No. 1 high school football recruit in the country, pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Hyosub Shin Credit: Hyosub Shin

Caption Collins Hill High School wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches warm-ups before the Class 7A title high school football game against Milton at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Hunter, the No. 1 high school football recruit in the country, pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Jason Getz Caption Collins Hill High School wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) watches warm-ups before the Class 7A title high school football game against Milton at Georgia State Center Parc Stadium, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Atlanta. Hunter, the No. 1 high school football recruit in the country, pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

Caption Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) Credit: Derick Hingle Caption Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher walks the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La,. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle) Credit: Derick Hingle Credit: Derick Hingle

Caption University of Arkansas commit Patrick Kutas Jr. signs his letter of intent during a signing day event at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Caption University of Arkansas commit Patrick Kutas Jr. signs his letter of intent during a signing day event at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tenn., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Credit: Patrick Lantrip

Caption Ohio State University commit Dallan Hayden (right) and teammate and University of Arkansas commit Patrick Kutas Jr. share a laugh with their classmates during a signing day event at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Caption Ohio State University commit Dallan Hayden (right) and teammate and University of Arkansas commit Patrick Kutas Jr. share a laugh with their classmates during a signing day event at Christian Brothers High School in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP) Credit: Patrick Lantrip Credit: Patrick Lantrip

Caption FILE - Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders points during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, La. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 high school football recruit in the country, pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File) Credit: Matthew Hinton Caption FILE - Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders points during an NCAA football game against Louisiana Monroe on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Monroe, La. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 high school football recruit in the country, pulled a signing day shocker Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, deciding to attend Jackson State and play for coach Deion Sanders after being verbally committed to Florida State for months. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File) Credit: Matthew Hinton Credit: Matthew Hinton

Caption St. Thomas More High School quarterback, Walker Howard speaks with the media after announcing his intentions to attend LSU and play NCAA college football during a signing ceremony at St. Thomas More High School, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Lafayette, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Caption St. Thomas More High School quarterback, Walker Howard speaks with the media after announcing his intentions to attend LSU and play NCAA college football during a signing ceremony at St. Thomas More High School, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Lafayette, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

Caption St. Thomas More High School quarterback, Walker Howard announces his intentions to attend LSU and play NCAA college football during a signing ceremony at St. Thomas More High School, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Lafayette, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Caption St. Thomas More High School quarterback, Walker Howard announces his intentions to attend LSU and play NCAA college football during a signing ceremony at St. Thomas More High School, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Lafayette, La. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP) Credit: Scott Clause Credit: Scott Clause

Caption Green Run High School cornerback Tayon Holloway is interviewed after signing his national letter of intent for the University of North Carolina during a national signing day event at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Trent Sprague /The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Trent Sprague Caption Green Run High School cornerback Tayon Holloway is interviewed after signing his national letter of intent for the University of North Carolina during a national signing day event at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Trent Sprague /The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Trent Sprague Credit: Trent Sprague

Caption Green Run High School cornerback Tayon Holloway signs a national letter of intent for the University of North Carolina during a national signing day event at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Trent Sprague /The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Trent Sprague Caption Green Run High School cornerback Tayon Holloway signs a national letter of intent for the University of North Carolina during a national signing day event at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Trent Sprague /The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Trent Sprague Credit: Trent Sprague

Caption Green Run High School defensive tackle Lemar Law signs a national letter of intent for Virginia Tech during a national signing day event at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Trent Sprague /The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Trent Sprague Caption Green Run High School defensive tackle Lemar Law signs a national letter of intent for Virginia Tech during a national signing day event at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach, Va. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (Trent Sprague /The Virginian-Pilot via AP) Credit: Trent Sprague Credit: Trent Sprague