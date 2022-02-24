Amid 'scary dream', Ukraine's basketball team plays in Spain

Pustovyi also angrily berated Russian President Vladimir Putin in expletive-laden comments, calling his actions “crazy.”

He told other European nations to stick together because if Putin “is doing this (expletive) now in Ukraine, he will never stop, he will go to other countries.”

Ukraine coach Ainars Bagatskis, who is from Latvia, said it was “not so easy to talk about basketball ... in this crazy situation.”

“There was no mental preparation from the team,” he said. “From 5 a.m. in the morning everybody was awake. I’m proud of the players.”

The Spanish fans — and the home team — loudly applauded the Ukrainian players before and after the game and Bagatskis thanked the crowd in the southern city of Córdoba for their support.

“For moments, I think the crowd was more on our side,” he said.

Despite calls to postpone the game, Bagatskis said playing was maybe “the best thing” they could have done in this situation.

“For the moment, (it’s the) only thing we can do for the country. No more, no less,” he said.

The return game against Spain in Kyiv that had been scheduled for this weekend was postponed.

Bagatskis declined to disclose where the team would stay in the coming days, saying: "I don’t want to tell.”

