Amid lawsuit, China's Tencent to review kids' use of WeChat

The online gaming industry was shaken this week when an official newspaper criticized their offerings as “spiritual opium” and cited examples of students playing Tencent’s wildly popular Honor of Kings game for hours.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Beijing prosecutors against a Tencent subsidiary complains the company infringes the “legitimate rights and interests of minors” but didn’t explain how. In the notice, prosecutors said that other agencies and organizations which intend to bring lawsuits against the subsidiary should contact prosecutors within 30 days.