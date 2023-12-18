Amid accusations, French actor Gerard Depardieu's figure is removed from a Paris wax museum

PARIS (AP) — The wax figure of actor Gerard Depardieu has been removed from Paris' most famous wax museum, following negative reactions from visitors over allegations about his conduct with women, the museum said Monday.

The decision to remove the figure from the Grevin Museum, the so-called “Pantheon of wax celebrities,” followed a recent report on the actor on French television that has dented his reputation in France and around the world.

The France 2 documentary showed him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea. Depardieu has also been under investigation for rape since 2020. He denies all charges.