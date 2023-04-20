AmEx profits fall as higher spending offset by loan losses

But with high inflation and economic signals that show a strong job market but low economic growth, the company put more money into its rainy fund, which it has done for the past several quarters. Roughly 1.2% of AmEx accounts were more than 30 days past due, up from 0.8% of accounts a year earlier. AmEx executives have repeatedly said they don't have worries about consumer health, and that increases in credit losses are just their balance sheet normalizing after all the stimulus from the pandemic.

“Our customers have been resilient thus far in the face of slower macroeconomic growth, elevated inflation and higher interest rates, with credit performance remaining best-in-class," said Steve Squeri, the company’s chairman and CEO, in a statement. "That said, we’re mindful of the mixed signals in the external environment.”

AmEx said it did not see any behavioral changes of its customers after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank last monnth. However the bank did see a double-digit increase in deposits into products like its high yield online savings account, likely a reflection of customers looking for yield to store savings as well as AmEx being seen as a relatively safe place to store money since it's considered one of the “too big to fail” financial institutions.

Total revenue at AmEx rose to $14.28 billion from $11.74 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Shares of the company slipped about 1.3% in premarket trading.