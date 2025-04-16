Breaking: As historic trial starts, Covington sterilizer defends ‘safe and responsible’ operations
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

AmeriCorps members who respond to disasters and help nonprofits let go in DOGE cuts

Young volunteers who respond to natural disasters and help with community projects across the U.S. have been discharged
FILE - As President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton mark the 20th anniversary of the AmeriCorps national service program, hundreds of new volunteers are sworn in for duty at a ceremony, Friday, Sept. 12, 2014, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - As President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton mark the 20th anniversary of the AmeriCorps national service program, hundreds of new volunteers are sworn in for duty at a ceremony, Friday, Sept. 12, 2014, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
By HANNAH FINGERHUT – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Young volunteers who respond to natural disasters and help with community projects across the U.S. have been discharged as a result of the Trump administration 's campaign to shrink government workforce and services.

AmeriCorps’ National Civilian Community Corps informed volunteers Tuesday that they would exit the program early “due to programmatic circumstances beyond your control,” according to an email obtained by The Associated Press.

More than 2,000 people ages 18 to 26 serve for nearly a year, according to the program’s website, and get assigned to projects with nonprofits and community organizations or the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The volunteers are especially visible after natural disasters, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Helene last year. The organization said on social media last month that teams have served 8 million service hours on nearly 3,400 disaster projects since 1999.

The federal agency’s budget showed NCCC funding amounted to nearly $38 million last fiscal year.

The AP sent an email Wednesday seeking comment from AmeriCorps.

The unsigned memo to members said NCCC's “ability to sustain program operations” was impacted by “new operational parameters” laid out by the Trump administration's priorities and President Donald Trump's executive order creating the Department of Government Efficiency. Members, who receive a living allowance and have basic expenses covered, would be paid through the end of April, according to the memo.

The program also provides members who complete their 1,700-hour service term with funding for future education expenses or to apply to certain student loans. That benefit was worth about $7,300 this service year.

The memo stated that those who have completed 15% or more of their term would be eligible for a prorated amount, but those that have completed less would not be eligible.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A crew cuts a tree that fell on a Taco Bell restaurant on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, in Issaquah, Wash., after a "bomb cyclone" storm brought high winds to the area. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes,File)

Credit: AP

FEMA denies Washington state disaster relief from bomb cyclone, governor says

Judge orders federal agencies to release billions of dollars from two Biden-era initiatives

Army enlists 3 active duty soldiers ousted for refusing COVID-19 vaccine, corrects other numbers

The Latest

Israeli soldiers gather next to a military post on the border with Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

Credit: AP

Israel says it will keep troops in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria indefinitely. What does that mean?

5m ago

Judge finds probable cause to hold Trump administration in contempt for violating deportation order

5m ago

Trump says he's joining tariff talks with Japan as US seeks deals amid trade wars

7m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.