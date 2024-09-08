America's Cup races postponed to Monday because of bad weather in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Switzerland’s Alinghi Red Bull Racing and France’s Orient Express Racing Team will have to wait another day to see who gets eliminated from the America's Cup after races were postponed to Monday because of the weather.

Organizers said “some dynamic and fast-moving conditions” prevented racing in Barcelona on Sunday after significant rain showers and the risk of lightning.

Alinghi and Orient Express are at the bottom of the standings and only one will move on after the final round-robin regattas.