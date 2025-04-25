Nation & World News
Americans linked to Congo coup attempt plead not guilty to US criminal charges

Four Americans pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in a federal court in Utah after authorities said they conspired to stage a violent coup in Congo that failed
Updated 34 minutes ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Four Americans have pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in federal court in Utah after authorities said they conspired to stage a violent coup in Congo that failed.

Three of the defendants were charged earlier this month following their return to the United States from Congo, where the death sentences they faced were commuted prior to their repatriation. Among them is 22-year-old Marcel Malanga, son of opposition figure Christian Malanga, who led the coup attempt that targeted the presidential palace in Kinshasa.

A fourth man in Utah alleged by prosecutors to be an expert in explosives is charged with aiding the plot.

Marcel Malanga, Tyler Thompson Jr., and Benjamin Zalman-Polun were ordered to remain in custody after pleading not guilty during a joint court appearance on Thursday.

The alleged explosives expert, Joseph Peter Moesser, 67, appeared separately and was also ordered to remain in custody after entering a not guilty plea. Prosecutors say he provided explosives training and instructions at his Utah home and contributed weapons.

The May 2024 coup attempt aimed to overthrow Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi. At least six people, including Christian Malanga, died when armed men in camouflage fatigues led an attack on the homes of the president and a deputy prime minister.

The four Americans are charged with crimes including conspiracy to use weapons of mass destruction, conspiracy to bomb government facilities and conspiracy to kill or kidnap persons in a foreign country. They face lengthy prison sentences if convicted.

The three Americans who traveled to Congo were among 37 people sentenced to death last September by a military court in Congo for their role in the coup attempt.

Moesser's attorney, Adam Merrill, declined comment. Attorneys for Malanga, Thompson and Zalman-Polun could not be reached immediately for comment by phone or email.

In this unknown location and date image released by the U.S. Dept. of Justice, Christian Malanga, left, and Marcel Malanga can be seen wearing military-style uniforms which was posted to social media on Jan. 6, 2024. (U.S. Dept. of Justice via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, left, Marcel Malanga and Tyler Thompson, all American citizens, attend a court verdict in Congo, Kinshasa, Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, on charges of taking part in a coup attempt in May 2024. (AP Photo/Samy Ntumba Shambuyi, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A U.S. Border Patrol agent walks past four men being detained after crossing the border through a gap in the walls separating Mexico and the United States, Jan. 23, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he and first lady Melania Trump depart on Marine One from the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Washington. The President and first lady will be traveling to Rome and the Vatican to attend the funeral for Pope Francis. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Credit: AP

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks to constituents during a Town Hall his office held on Friday, April 25, 2025, in Atlanta, at Cobb County Civic Center. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Jason Allen)

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

