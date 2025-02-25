Nation & World News
Nation & World News

American woman in custody after newborn thrown from Paris hotel window

A young American woman on a European trip has been taken into custody after she allegedly killed a newborn in Paris
By PARIS
58 minutes ago

A young American woman on a European trip was taken into custody after she allegedly threw a newborn out of a hotel window in Paris, killing the baby, authorities said Tuesday.

The baby was reportedly thrown from a second-floor window of a hotel on Monday morning, according to the Paris prosecutor. Emergency responders rushed the newborn to a hospital, but the child was pronounced dead.

The mother was traveling through Europe from the U.S. with a group of young adults. She was taken to a hospital for medical treatment following childbirth and has been placed in custody there, officials said.

The woman was traveling through a Massachusetts-based organization called EF Gap Year, which coordinates travel programs overseas, a spokesperson for EF confirmed Tuesday.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with everyone affected during this difficult time,” Adam Bickelman said in an emailed statement.

“We are fully cooperating with local authorities as they continue their investigation,” the statement said. "Counselling support has been offered to all group members, and we are extending our support to the impacted families.”

The statement didn't name her.

In Paris, the child protection police unit has been tasked with investigating the case as a homicide of a minor under 15 years old.

Authorities are considering the possibility of pregnancy denial, a condition in which a woman remains unaware of or in denial about her pregnancy until labor.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE -Activists hold posters during a women's rights demonstration, Dec. 14, 2024 in Avignon, southern France, where the trial of dozens of men accused of raping Gisèle Pelicot while she was drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband is taking place. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard), File)

Credit: AP

A French ex-surgeon is accused of raping or abusing 299 victims. Most were child patients

Baby India’s mother pleads guilty, gets 15 years in prison for abandoning child

A French surgeon is on trial accused of raping or abusing 299 people, mostly child patients

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Musk renews threat to fire federal workers despite pushback from various agencies

10m ago

The FBI's new deputy director is a popular podcaster — who has had plenty to say about the agency

12m ago

Greek organized crime unit opens investigation into shooting of 2 Turkish citizens in Thessaloniki

14m ago

Featured

Nearly three years after two whistleblowers accused Georgia Tech of flaunting federal cybersecurity policies, another has filed a lawsuit alleging the university misappropriated funds.

Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications

Whistleblower accuses Georgia Tech of misappropriating funds

Another whistleblower has filed a lawsuit accusing Georgia Tech of wrongdoing, this time claiming the Atlanta school misappropriated more than $250,000.

Discrimination claims within Alpharetta police raise questions of fairness

The number of EEOC complaints against Alpharetta PD is the most among a dozen small- to medium-sized police departments reviewed by the AJC.

Braves announce new food hall at Truist Park in 2025

The market will be on the right-field concourse and features a dining area, team store, grab-n-go concession options and a 470-square-foot LED board.