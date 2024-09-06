Breaking: Apalachee shooting: Suspect, father make first court appearances
Nation & World News

American woman fatally shot in the West Bank, two doctors say

Two doctors told The Associated Press that an American woman was shot and killed in the West Bank
43 minutes ago

NABLUS, West Bank (AP) — An American woman was shot and killed in the West Bank on Friday, two doctors told The Associated Press.

Dr. Ward Basalat said that the 26-year-old woman was shot in the head and died after arriving at the hospital.

Witnesses and Palestinian media reported that the woman was shot by Israeli troops while attending a pro-Palestinian demonstration against settlement expansion in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli military didn't immediately comment on the shooting.

Dr. Fouad Naffa, the head of the hospital, also confirmed the death of an American citizen.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel-Hamas war latest: Jenin refugee camp is left to deal with the aftermath of an...27m ago
Placeholder Image

Israeli strike kills 4 Palestinians in an aid convoy to a Gaza hospital. Israel says they...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What to know about Israel’s major weeklong raid in the West Bank city of Jenin
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

6 people hurt in a knife attack on a bus in Germany. No political or religious motive...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Election 2024 Latest: Trump heads to North Carolina, Harris campaign says it raised $361M6m ago
Teen charged in Georgia school shooting and his father to stay in custody after hearings9m ago
El Comandante Hernández leads ‘Tree Army’ in defense of Mexico City’s trees10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show